Tragic Crime Unfolds: Young Girl's Life Cut Short in Assam

An eight-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered in a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The accused, a previously convicted felon, assaulted the child while she was alone. Locals apprehended him, and he is now in police custody. Authorities have filed a case under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a deeply distressing incident in Assam's Dibrugarh district, an eight-year-old girl was reportedly raped and murdered on Saturday. The crime took place in a small tea garden in Kachari Pathar, as confirmed by local police.

The suspect, already known to authorities for past crimes, allegedly targeted the child while fishing nearby. After the act, he purportedly concealed the body in a drain, attempting to hide the heinous crime with hay and grass.

The alarm was raised when the girl failed to return home, prompting her family and neighbors to launch a search. They discovered her body at around 8:40 pm and captured the fleeing suspect, delivering him to law enforcement. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act, and the man is now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

