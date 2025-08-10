Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Shocking Loss

In a shocking turn of events in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 19-year-old woman's tragic death has led to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend. On August 6, the young woman's charred body was discovered on the staircase of her home, prompting her father to allege that her former partner had shared intimate videos online forcing her to take her own life.

The accused ex-boyfriend now faces serious charges, including abetment of suicide and sexual harassment. According to the police, the deceased received one such explicit video sent to her father's mobile phone from the accused, further escalating the situation and leading to her devastating decision. The man was also said to have contacted the victim on the evening before her death.

The case took another dimension as the family of the accused claimed innocence, with his father threatening self-immolation unless his son was released. As authorities continue to investigate this harrowing incident, the spotlight remains on the post-mortem report and conflicting family allegations, including claims of an 'honour killing'.

(With inputs from agencies.)