Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Shocking Loss

In Odisha's Kendrapara district, the ex-boyfriend of a 19-year-old woman, who allegedly set herself on fire, was arrested for abetment of suicide and sexual harassment. The woman's father accused him of sharing intimate videos, leading to her tragic decision. Investigations continue amid conflicting family allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:24 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Shocking Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 19-year-old woman's tragic death has led to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend. On August 6, the young woman's charred body was discovered on the staircase of her home, prompting her father to allege that her former partner had shared intimate videos online forcing her to take her own life.

The accused ex-boyfriend now faces serious charges, including abetment of suicide and sexual harassment. According to the police, the deceased received one such explicit video sent to her father's mobile phone from the accused, further escalating the situation and leading to her devastating decision. The man was also said to have contacted the victim on the evening before her death.

The case took another dimension as the family of the accused claimed innocence, with his father threatening self-immolation unless his son was released. As authorities continue to investigate this harrowing incident, the spotlight remains on the post-mortem report and conflicting family allegations, including claims of an 'honour killing'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025