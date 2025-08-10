Left Menu

Meat Ban Sparks Political Debate on India’s Independence Day

The Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation's meat ban on Independence Day has stirred political controversy, with leaders from NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) condemning it as an infringement on food choice. Civic officials defend the ban as a customary measure for maintaining public order during national events.

The meat ban imposed by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on India's Independence Day has led to significant political uproar. NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders argue that the move infringes on citizens' rights to choose their food.

Defending the ban, KDMC authorities stated that the closure of slaughterhouses and butcher shops on August 15 aligns with a civic resolution dating back to 1988, intended to ensure public order on crucial national dates. Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Gaikwad highlighted these long-standing administrative practices.

Despite official justifications, opposition leaders are vocal in their criticism. NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad plans to host a mutton party to emphasize the right to culinary freedom. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray demands the suspension of the KDMC commissioner for dictating public dietary choices.

