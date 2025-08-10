Left Menu

Standoff in Kishtwar: Security Forces Pursue Notorious Terrorists

Intermittent exchange of fire occurred in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, after a search operation targeted two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The encounter began at Bhagna forest, continued throughout the day, and involved reinforcements from the Army and police. Security forces are attempting to neutralize the identified terrorists, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari.

Heavy gunfire echoed through the forested terrain of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engaged in a day-long standoff with two elusive Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Sunday.

The confrontation ignited in the Bhagna forest in the Dool area around 6:30 am, when the suspects opened fire on a Rashtriya Rifles search team, forcing a fierce exchange of fire.

Reinforcements from the Army, police, and CRPF swarmed the area to corner and capture the targets, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, who have been on the run since evading capture in a previous encounter.

