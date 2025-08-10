Standoff in Kishtwar: Security Forces Pursue Notorious Terrorists

Heavy gunfire echoed through the forested terrain of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engaged in a day-long standoff with two elusive Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Sunday.

The confrontation ignited in the Bhagna forest in the Dool area around 6:30 am, when the suspects opened fire on a Rashtriya Rifles search team, forcing a fierce exchange of fire.

Reinforcements from the Army, police, and CRPF swarmed the area to corner and capture the targets, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, who have been on the run since evading capture in a previous encounter.