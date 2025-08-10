Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Udaipur Road Claims Lives

A speeding car crashed into a motorcycle in Dungarpur district, killing a man and his two sons while injuring three others. The victims were on their way home after Rakshabandhan celebrations. Local residents set the car on fire, and police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:23 IST
A heartbreaking accident occurred in Dungarpur district where a speeding car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the tragic deaths of a 40-year-old man, Sunil Ghoghra, and his two sons, Shravan and Nishant. The family was returning home from Rakshabandhan festivities when the incident happened near Deval village.

Police have reported that the collision left three other individuals with severe injuries. These victims are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Tensions ran high in the aftermath as angered locals reacted by setting the offending car on fire.

The Sadar police station is handling the case, and a formal inquiry is underway to assess all contributing factors leading to the accident. Authorities continue to gather details to piece together the fatal chain of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

