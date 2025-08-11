Feathers of Controversy: Pigeon Feeding Sparks Legal Battle in Mumbai

Days after protesters removed a tarpaulin from Mumbai's Dadar 'kabutarkhana', the civic body has reinstated plastic coverings over the spot, officials stated on Monday.

Heightened security measures have been deployed to ensure public order and deter pigeon feeding, a practice discouraged due to associated health concerns, added the officials.

The controversy peaked after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ban on public pigeon feeding was legally challenged, amid statements from Maharashtra's minister dismissing any religious implications. The high court has yet to rule decisively but stresses the primacy of health considerations.

