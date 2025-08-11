Left Menu

Feathers of Controversy: Pigeon Feeding Sparks Legal Battle in Mumbai

Controversy surrounds the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's attempts to cover a pigeon feeding spot in Mumbai to discourage feeding due to health risks. Protesters removed the initial cover, sparking clashes. Legal proceedings question the ban, with a high court emphasizing health over tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:29 IST
Feathers of Controversy: Pigeon Feeding Sparks Legal Battle in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Days after protesters removed a tarpaulin from Mumbai's Dadar 'kabutarkhana', the civic body has reinstated plastic coverings over the spot, officials stated on Monday.

Heightened security measures have been deployed to ensure public order and deter pigeon feeding, a practice discouraged due to associated health concerns, added the officials.

The controversy peaked after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ban on public pigeon feeding was legally challenged, amid statements from Maharashtra's minister dismissing any religious implications. The high court has yet to rule decisively but stresses the primacy of health considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025