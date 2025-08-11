Supreme Court Clamps Down on Scurrilous Allegations Against Judges
The Supreme Court demands an unconditional apology from a litigant and lawyers for making contemptuous allegations against a Telangana High Court judge. The case originated from a transfer petition alleging bias by the judge in a case concerning Telangana's Chief Minister. Conduct of this nature is deemed a disturbing trend.
The Supreme Court has demanded an unconditional apology from a litigant and his legal team for making scurrilous allegations against a Telangana High Court judge. Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized the seriousness of the misconduct, stating that accusations against High Court judges are both contemptuous and impermissible.
The case originated from a transfer petition filed by N Peddi Raju, alleging bias and procedural impropriety by a judge involved in quashing a criminal case against Telangana's Chief Minister under the SC/ST Act. Accusations such as these have sparked the court's concern over a growing trend of questioning judicial integrity in sensitive political matters.
The apex court has directed the reopening of the disposed matter in the Telangana High Court, urging all parties to submit an apology. In recent rulings, the judiciary has shown preference for resolving such issues through accepting apologies rather than punitive actions, reiterating the wisdom in forgiving over punishing.
