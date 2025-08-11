Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime in Balasore

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Odisha Police for allegedly abducting and raping a class 9 girl in Balasore district. Locals intervened and punished the accused before police apprehended him. The girl, taken to Simulia hospital, is reported to be stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:39 IST
Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime in Balasore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a class 9 student in Odisha's Balasore district, authorities disclosed on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the girl was cycling home from tuitions when the man allegedly intercepted her, took her to an isolated area by Barada Ranital canal, within Simulia police limits, and committed the crime.

Upon discovery by locals, the accused faced immediate public justice, being restrained and having his motorcycle set on fire. Police intervened shortly, arresting him and admitting the victim to Simulia hospital. She is now in stable condition, according to police inspector Shraban Kumar Maharana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025