Youth Arrested for Heinous Crime in Balasore

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a class 9 student in Odisha's Balasore district, authorities disclosed on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as the girl was cycling home from tuitions when the man allegedly intercepted her, took her to an isolated area by Barada Ranital canal, within Simulia police limits, and committed the crime.

Upon discovery by locals, the accused faced immediate public justice, being restrained and having his motorcycle set on fire. Police intervened shortly, arresting him and admitting the victim to Simulia hospital. She is now in stable condition, according to police inspector Shraban Kumar Maharana.

(With inputs from agencies.)