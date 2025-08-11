Staged Shooting in Delhi: Builder's Debt Evasion Plot Uncovered

In a startling turn of events, Delhi police have apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly staging a shooting outside an office in Maujpur to wrongfully accuse a financier. The motive behind this dramatic setup was to avoid debt repayment, authorities reported on Monday.

The orchestrator, Mohammad Anish, a builder in the northeast Delhi area, attempted to deceive police after a staged shooting at his office, intended to frame an acquaintance pressuring him for repayment. Anish reported a broken window and an empty cartridge, leading to a police investigation that unraveled the conspiracy.

Upon further examination, police arrested an accomplice, Mursleen, and a teenage shooter. Anish confessed to orchestrating the incident, expecting to deflect blame onto his financier. The accused faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)