National Guard Deployment Sparks Legal Battle Over Military Role in Civil Law

A landmark trial over the Trump administration's use of National Guard troops to support deportation efforts and quell protests began on Monday in Los Angeles. The legal challenge highlights a significant deviation from longstanding norms against deploying soldiers on American streets.

Presided over by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, the three-day non-jury trial will ascertain if the federal government contravened a 19th-century law prohibiting military involvement in civil law enforcement when it sent troops to Los Angeles amidst days of unrest. The turmoil was triggered by extensive immigration raids at common work-seeking venues.

California contends that the National Guard's involvement violates the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, with claims that troops have been aiding ICE agents in arrests. A ruling against the government's position may curb military activities in civilian matters and impose constraints on future deployments by President Trump in American cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)