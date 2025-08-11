Court Battle Over Mahadevi: Temple Elephant's Controversial Transfer

The Supreme Court will review a contentious plea regarding the relocation of Mahadevi, a sacred temple elephant, from Kolhapur to Jamnagar's Vantara sanctuary, managed by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.

The case was escalated to a bench with Chief Justice B R Gavai, highlighting the sensitive nature of Mahadevi's relocation, which sparked protests and public demonstrations.

Despite a prior ruling in favor of the move, prioritizing animal welfare, the elephant's transfer has faced significant opposition, leading to renewed judicial examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)