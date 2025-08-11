Left Menu

Court Battle Over Mahadevi: Temple Elephant's Controversial Transfer

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea contesting the transfer of Mahadevi, a revered temple elephant from Kolhapur, to an elephant welfare sanctuary in Jamnagar. The move, recommended by a high power committee, has caused public outcry and protests, challenging the precedence set for animal welfare over religious customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:10 IST
Mahadevi
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will review a contentious plea regarding the relocation of Mahadevi, a sacred temple elephant, from Kolhapur to Jamnagar's Vantara sanctuary, managed by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.

The case was escalated to a bench with Chief Justice B R Gavai, highlighting the sensitive nature of Mahadevi's relocation, which sparked protests and public demonstrations.

Despite a prior ruling in favor of the move, prioritizing animal welfare, the elephant's transfer has faced significant opposition, leading to renewed judicial examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

