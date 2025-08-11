Legal Turmoil on the High Seas: Eagle S Tanker Controversy

In a dramatic legal development, Finland's national prosecutor has taken a decisive step, charging the captain and senior officers of the Eagle S oil tanker with serious offenses. This action follows the alleged cutting of critical undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland last December.

The charges include aggravated criminal mischief and interference with communications, as investigators allege that the tanker dragged its anchor for nearly 90 kilometers along the seabed, causing significant disruption. Cable owners reportedly faced repair costs exceeding 60 million euros.

The defendants, however, have staunchly denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the alleged incident occurred outside Finnish territorial waters, challenging Finland's jurisdiction in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)