Legal Turmoil on the High Seas: Eagle S Tanker Controversy
Finland's national prosecutor has charged the captain and officers of the Eagle S oil tanker for allegedly severing undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. The charges center on aggravated mischief and interference with communications, causing over 60 million euros in damages. The defendants contest Finland's jurisdiction over the incident.
In a dramatic legal development, Finland's national prosecutor has taken a decisive step, charging the captain and senior officers of the Eagle S oil tanker with serious offenses. This action follows the alleged cutting of critical undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland last December.
The charges include aggravated criminal mischief and interference with communications, as investigators allege that the tanker dragged its anchor for nearly 90 kilometers along the seabed, causing significant disruption. Cable owners reportedly faced repair costs exceeding 60 million euros.
The defendants, however, have staunchly denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the alleged incident occurred outside Finnish territorial waters, challenging Finland's jurisdiction in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narco-Terror Nexus Uncovered: SIA Chargesheet Reveals Lashkar-e-Taiba Connections
Sedition Charges Loom Over Mandi Protests: Minister Responds to Allegations
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Charges Over Hathras Remarks
Govt to Ban Retail Surcharges by 2026, Saving Kiwis Millions Annually
Charges Framed Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Recruitment Case