Tragic Neighborhood Dispute: Youth Stabbed in Central Delhi

A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area due to a neighborhood dispute. The victim, Bansi, was attacked by a group including suspects Rishi and Kake. Police have detained one suspect and registered a murder case, continuing to investigate.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:27 IST
Tragic Neighborhood Dispute: Youth Stabbed in Central Delhi
A 22-year-old man was tragically killed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, following a neighborhood dispute and personal enmity, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night on Tel Mil Gali, where the victim, known as Bansi alias Pali, was assaulted by several men. The attackers, identified as Rishi and Kake among others, used knives to inflict severe injuries on Bansi's chest and neck, leading to his immediate death, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

One suspect has been detained, while multiple police units are actively pursuing the other accused individuals. A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed at the Nabi Karim Police Station, with the investigation ongoing, stated the DCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

