Tragic Neighborhood Dispute: Youth Stabbed in Central Delhi
A 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area due to a neighborhood dispute. The victim, Bansi, was attacked by a group including suspects Rishi and Kake. Police have detained one suspect and registered a murder case, continuing to investigate.
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old man was tragically killed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area, following a neighborhood dispute and personal enmity, police confirmed on Monday.
The incident occurred late Sunday night on Tel Mil Gali, where the victim, known as Bansi alias Pali, was assaulted by several men. The attackers, identified as Rishi and Kake among others, used knives to inflict severe injuries on Bansi's chest and neck, leading to his immediate death, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.
One suspect has been detained, while multiple police units are actively pursuing the other accused individuals. A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed at the Nabi Karim Police Station, with the investigation ongoing, stated the DCP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- stabbing
- neighborhood
- dispute
- murder
- police investigation
- Nabi Karim
- Bansi
- crime
- violence
ALSO READ
Mystery Solved: Divine Messenger Arrested for Gruesome Murder
Capture of Fugitive Sparks New Developments in Notorious Delhi Murder Case
Mysterious Drifter Arrested in Narela Murder Case
Archbishop Seeks Defrocking of Priest Amid Shocking Murder Case
Fugitive Arrested: Murder Suspect Nabbed After Seven-Month Manhunt