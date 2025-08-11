Abhay Bhutada Foundation Powers Up Pune Police with Advanced Tech Donation

Pune, August 11, 2025 — In a significant boost to the law enforcement infrastructure, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has generously provided advanced technological equipment to the Pune Police force. The donation, lauded by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, aims to enhance the efficiency of the police force.

The array of equipment includes alcohol breath analyzers with integrated cameras, advanced control room software linked to the e-challan system, and various logistical tools. These are designed to improve operational efficiency, helping the Pune Police enforce the law with precision and dignity.

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, established in 2023, has already made a notable social impact through initiatives in education, culture, and sports empowerment. With this latest contribution, the Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating substantial and meaningful societal changes.

