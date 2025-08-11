International Outcry Over Journalist Casualties in Gaza Airstrikes
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the deaths of five journalists in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike. Israel's military claimed the strike targeted a journalist they accused of leading a militant cell. Al Jazeera and the journalist himself refuted these accusations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced grave concerns regarding the fatalities of five journalists in a recent Israeli airstrike on Gaza. The comments from his spokesperson reflect the serious implications of targeting media personnel in conflict zones.
According to the Israeli military, the airstrike aimed at Anas Al Sharif, a high-profile Al Jazeera journalist, who they accused of leading a Hamas militant cell and participating in rocket attacks directed at Israel.
Al Jazeera, which operates under Qatari government funding, rejected these claims, supporting Al Sharif's previous denials of such accusations. The situation highlights the tensions between media institutions and military operations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Woman Killed in Delhi House Fire
Girl, aged 5, killed, 2 wounded, as BMW car crashes into scooter in Noida Sector 20.
At least 21 killed in attack on church in eastern Congo by Islamic State-backed rebel group, reports AP quoting civil leader.
Three killed as tanker explodes during attempt to heat and extract stuck asphalt from it near Vadodara in Gujarat: Police.
Tragedy Strikes in Baramati: Family Killed in Motorcycle Accident