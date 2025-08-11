International Outcry Over Journalist Casualties in Gaza Airstrikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced grave concerns regarding the fatalities of five journalists in a recent Israeli airstrike on Gaza. The comments from his spokesperson reflect the serious implications of targeting media personnel in conflict zones.

According to the Israeli military, the airstrike aimed at Anas Al Sharif, a high-profile Al Jazeera journalist, who they accused of leading a Hamas militant cell and participating in rocket attacks directed at Israel.

Al Jazeera, which operates under Qatari government funding, rejected these claims, supporting Al Sharif's previous denials of such accusations. The situation highlights the tensions between media institutions and military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)