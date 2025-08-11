Left Menu

Intruder Arrested at Jammu and Kashmir Border in Tense Stand-off

A Pakistani intruder sustained injuries and was arrested after BSF troops fired during his attempt to cross the International Border in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. BSF is protesting with Pakistan over the incident as investigations into the intruder's identity and motives are underway.

Intruder Arrested at Jammu and Kashmir Border in Tense Stand-off
An attempted border crossing on Monday turned tense as BSF troops fired at a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. The intruder, injured in the exchange, was subsequently arrested by Indian forces.

The Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the incident, stating that a protest would be lodged with Pakistan. According to their statement, the Pakistani national ignored repeated warnings and approached the border fence aggressively, compelling BSF troops to fire.

Despite the aggressive approach, Indian troops managed to detain the intruder after shooting at his legs to neutralize the threat. The suspect, now in custody, has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, as authorities investigate further into his motives.

