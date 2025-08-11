Temple Heist: Arrest of Habitual Offender in Delhi

A man has been caught after stealing a donation box from a temple in Northwest Delhi to feed his drug addiction, police reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Ajay alias Golu and a known habitual offender, allegedly broke into the Bharat Nagar temple on August 6 to commit the theft.

Tracked down through CCTV footage, Ajay was found with the stolen donation box, filled with coins and currency. He confessed during interrogation, revealing the theft was to support his addiction.

