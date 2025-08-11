Left Menu

Court Hearing for Alleged Owo Church Attack Perpetrators

Five men are accused of a violent militant attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Nigeria, in 2022 that killed over 50 and injured more than 100. They appeared in court, pleaded not guilty, and their trial will commence in August, challenging Nigeria's terrorism prosecution capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:01 IST
Court Hearing for Alleged Owo Church Attack Perpetrators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five men accused of carrying out a deadly attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Nigeria, appeared in court on Monday. The 2022 attack resulted in at least 50 deaths and over 100 injuries. The suspects face charges under Nigeria's terrorism law and have pleaded not guilty.

The arraignment took place in a federal high court in Abuja, where the suspects were remanded in the Department of State Services' custody. The trial, set to begin on August 19, will test Nigeria's ability to prosecute terrorism-related cases amidst ongoing insurgency challenges.

The attackers allegedly joined Al Shabaab in 2021 and plotted additional attacks. Despite initial suspicions of Islamic State West Africa Province's involvement, neither ISWAP nor Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the Owo attack.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025