Historic Trial Sparks Debate: Trump's National Guard Deployment Under Scrutiny

A landmark trial commenced on Monday, questioning the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard forces in Los Angeles for deportation support and protest management. This legal challenge addresses the U.S. president's deviation from norms prohibiting troop deployment on American streets.

The three-day non-jury trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, will decide if Trump's actions breached a 19th-century law barring military involvement in civil law enforcement. California accuses the government of utilizing troops to intimidate and engage in immigration raids.

Amid protests and claims of political theater, California's lawsuit aims to revoke Trump's control over state National Guards, questioning the legality of federal troop presence in domestic settings, potentially influencing future federal military actions in U.S. cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)