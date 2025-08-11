Gauteng Police Arrest 74 in Week-Long Crime Crackdown, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has confirmed that 74 suspects were arrested in a series of coordinated operations conducted between 1 and 7 August 2024, targeting serious and priority crimes across the province. The operations, which included vehicle checkpoints, secure escorts, and intensified patrols, also led to the recovery of numerous stolen vehicles, drugs, and firearms.

Broad Range of Offenses Targeted

According to the SAPS statement, 33 suspects were apprehended for serious offenses such as:

Common and grievous bodily harm (GBH) assault

Possession of suspected stolen property

Malicious damage to property

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Violations of the Immigration Act

Robbery and contempt of court

Bribery, domestic violence, shoplifting, and theft

In addition, police recovered 49 hijacked or stolen motor vehicles, arresting six suspects for possession of these vehicles. One unlicensed firearm was seized, resulting in two arrests.

Major Drug Seizures

The crackdown also focused heavily on drug-related crimes, with 33 individuals arrested for possession and trafficking. Police confiscated:

Cocaine

Heroin

Dagga (cannabis)

Crystal methamphetamine

Mandrax tablets

These operations are part of ongoing SAPS efforts to disrupt criminal networks involved in narcotics distribution across Gauteng.

Benoni Flying Squad Operations (6–8 August 2025)

From 6 to 8 August 2025, the Benoni Flying Squad conducted follow-up operations resulting in four additional arrests and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

Stolen Motorcycle Recovery – Benoni

On Wednesday, August 6, at around 3:00 PM, police acted on community intelligence and moved to a filling station on Atlas Road, Lakefield. There, they apprehended a 39-year-old suspect riding a white Bigboy motorcycle, which had been reported stolen in Akasia in June. Security personnel assisted in the arrest.

Dagga Possession and Bribery Attempt – R555 and Etwatwa

On Thursday, August 7, police patrolling the R555 arrested a 40-year-old suspect carrying a bag containing ten plastic bags of dagga, with an estimated street value of R2,000. While the suspect was in custody, a 35-year-old associate approached members of the Etwatwa SAPS offering a R1,000 bribe for his release. The bribe attempt led to his immediate arrest.

Mandrax Arrest – Ivory Park

On Friday, August 8, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested in October Drive, Ivory Park, after being found in possession of mandrax tablets.

Ongoing Investigations and Court Appearances

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing for all cases, with the arrested suspects expected to appear before various magistrates’ courts in the coming days.

SAPS has urged community members to continue sharing information that can help combat crime, stressing that tip-offs play a crucial role in identifying suspects and recovering stolen property.