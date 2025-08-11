Shocking Footage Sparks Probe into Sweida Hospital Execution

Syria is investigating harrowing video footage that reveals men in military apparel executing an unarmed man at Sweida National Hospital in July. The disturbing incident has drawn widespread condemnation and a commitment from the interior ministry for a thorough and rapid probe.

Security camera footage shows military personnel confronting a group of medical staff, with one man in scrubs resisting before being forcibly executed. The on-site verification by Reuters highlights the gravity of the act amidst rising sectarian tensions in the city.

The victim, identified as volunteer Muhammad Bahsas, was among others reportedly threatened by security forces who combed through the hospital post-execution. Witnesses recount the volatile atmosphere, underscoring the intensifying strife in the embattled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)