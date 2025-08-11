Left Menu

Shocking Footage Sparks Probe into Sweida Hospital Execution

Syria's interior ministry is investigating footage showing the shooting of an unarmed man in Sweida National Hospital. The video, verified by Reuters, shows military personnel executing a man in scrubs. The ministry condemns the act and promises swift justice, as sectarian violence grips Sweida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:49 IST
Shocking Footage Sparks Probe into Sweida Hospital Execution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is investigating harrowing video footage that reveals men in military apparel executing an unarmed man at Sweida National Hospital in July. The disturbing incident has drawn widespread condemnation and a commitment from the interior ministry for a thorough and rapid probe.

Security camera footage shows military personnel confronting a group of medical staff, with one man in scrubs resisting before being forcibly executed. The on-site verification by Reuters highlights the gravity of the act amidst rising sectarian tensions in the city.

The victim, identified as volunteer Muhammad Bahsas, was among others reportedly threatened by security forces who combed through the hospital post-execution. Witnesses recount the volatile atmosphere, underscoring the intensifying strife in the embattled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025