Scandal Unveiled: Former Leader's Impersonation Racket

Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested for impersonating international police. He allegedly conducted similar frauds in Kolkata. His operations included using fake badges and false identities to extort money. Adhikari is also linked to a teachers' recruitment scam and has connections to jailed politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:56 IST
Bibhas Chandra Adhikari, a former leader of the Trinamool Congress, finds himself at the center of a large-scale impersonation scandal. Arrested in Uttar Pradesh, Adhikari allegedly misled individuals by posing as members of international police and operated under false pretenses.

Authorities revealed that Adhikari had set up an office in north Kolkata, complete with misleading signs depicting organizations like 'Interpol'. His bold operations took place between two police stations, signaling a shocking oversight during his con.

Further investigations unveiled Adhikari's deep involvement in a teachers' recruitment scam. Having previously been expelled by the Trinamool Congress, his accumulated wealth extends beyond properties in major cities to allegations of orchestrating fraud alongside high-profile connections.

