High-Stakes Diplomacy: World Leaders Strategize as Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska

European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are set to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, ahead of his high-stakes summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The upcoming Alaska meeting aims to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The international community raises concerns that Washington might impose unfavorable peace terms on Ukraine, benefiting Moscow instead. As Trump seeks to claim peace-building credentials, European allies fear this could come at a heavy cost to Kyiv's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

EU foreign ministers have asserted their support for Ukraine, emphasizing that any diplomatic solutions should protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial rights. Meanwhile, Trump faces criticism for suggesting territorial swaps, with European leaders stressing the inadmissibility of altering international borders by force.

