Mysterious Death at Kota Hostel

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a hostel room on Kota-Bundi Road. The man, Bhanwar Singh Rajput, was staying with a woman at the time. The cause of death remains unknown. A police investigation is underway following a report of alcohol consumption the night before his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:30 IST
A 29-year-old man was found dead in a hostel room located on Kota-Bundi Road during the early hours of Monday, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Bhanwar Singh Rajput from Kota's Dadabari area, had checked into the hostel with a companion Sunday night, stated Nanta Police Station SHO Naval Kishore Sharma.

The woman reportedly attempted to wake Rajput in the morning but received no response. Upon being taken to MBS Hospital, medical professionals declared him dead. The authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, though it was noted the man consumed alcohol the previous night. A case under section 194 of BNSS has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

