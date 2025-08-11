Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Trump's National Guard Deployment under Scrutiny

A landmark trial has begun, challenging the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops for immigration raids and crowd control in Los Angeles. The case questions whether these actions violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the use of the military for civilian law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark trial has commenced in San Francisco, questioning the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard forces in Los Angeles. The trial, overseen by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, seeks to determine if the government violated the Posse Comitatus Act by using military troops in domestic law enforcement.

California's lawsuit, led by Attorney General Rob Bonta, argues that National Guard troops were unlawfully used to assist in immigration raids and protests, demanding their return to state control. The state alleges that these actions served political aims and intimidated the public, without historical precedent.

The Trump administration counters that the troops protected federal property and were not engaged in enforcing domestic laws. The outcome of this trial could have implications for future military deployments in U.S. cities, as Trump's administration has plans to extend troop deployments beyond Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

