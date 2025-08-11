Tragedy at NTPC: CISF Officer’s Untimely Demise

Dipankar Borah, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, was found dead at a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) facility, where he allegedly shot himself using his service rifle. The tragic incident occurred near Gate Number 3, in a bathroom close to his assigned duty post.

According to police, Borah, who hailed from Itapara village in Assam's Biswanath district, committed the act due to an alleged domestic dispute. In response to the incident, CISF vigilance staff alerted a team of officers from the Jarcha police station, who arrived promptly to investigate.

Senior officials from both the CISF and NTPC were present at the location as police sent Borah's body for post-mortem examination after completing mandatory legal procedures. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)