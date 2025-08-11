Left Menu

EU's New Sanctions on Russia: Firm Stance Against Concessions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a 19th sanctions package against Russia, emphasizing no concessions until a full and unconditional ceasefire is agreed. Kallas stressed the importance of step sequencing, advocating for a ceasefire with monitoring and security guarantees as prerequisites to any discussions.

Kaja Kallas
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Monday that the EU is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Kallas firmly opposed making any concessions to Moscow until a comprehensive ceasefire is achieved.

She emphasized the critical nature of a sequenced approach, stating that the first step must be an unconditional ceasefire accompanied by a robust monitoring system and ironclad security guarantees.

Kallas's statement underscores the EU's commitment to a firm stance in its dealings with Russia, prioritizing a ceasefire as a non-negotiable precursor to any further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

