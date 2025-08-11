Punjab Power Showdown: Minister Urges End to Employee Strike

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh has urged employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to cease their strike, citing public interest as a primary concern.

The employees began a three-day strike on Monday, demanding the release of pending dearness allowance and the restoration of the old pension scheme, along with other commitments from the government.

Singh assured that the government is responding to these demands, having convened a critical meeting on August 10, where many of the workers' requests were agreed upon, including the creation of new posts and improvements to employee benefits.

