Cyber Deception in Himachal Pradesh: Hackers Target Government Website

A cyber deception incident has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, where the Department of Industries' official website was hacked. An unauthorized page soliciting donations for the Chief Minister's relief fund was uploaded, causing alarm.

The fake webpage, which went live on July 26, showcased a QR code linked to a bank account associated with an individual named Purav Maan. Promptly alerted, the state data center moved to disable the compromised site by July 28, and additional security measures were implemented before the site was restored.

The authorities are probing the extent of the financial damage, addressing the fraudulent solicitation as a means to defraud the public and dishonor the government. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been filed as investigations continue.

