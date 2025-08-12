Courtroom Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Review
The roof of a courtroom in the Old High Court building collapsed over the weekend. Fortunately, it happened when no one was present. Authorities are now reviewing the structural integrity of other parts of the building. A similar incident occurred at the Revenue Department branch in Barmer.
Updated: 12-08-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:06 IST
India
- India
The Old High Court's courtroom roof collapsed over the weekend, discovered by staff when they arrived Monday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The collapse occurred after a two-day closure and caused minor damage to furniture. Heavy debris was found scattered across the floor, urging a safety check of the entire building.
In Barmer, a similar incident in the Revenue Department saw part of the roof collapse. Though five people were present, only one suffered a minor injury. Officials cited rains and age as factors, prompting immediate repairs and safety inspections.
