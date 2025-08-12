Courtroom Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Review

The Old High Court's courtroom roof collapsed over the weekend, discovered by staff when they arrived Monday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The collapse occurred after a two-day closure and caused minor damage to furniture. Heavy debris was found scattered across the floor, urging a safety check of the entire building.

In Barmer, a similar incident in the Revenue Department saw part of the roof collapse. Though five people were present, only one suffered a minor injury. Officials cited rains and age as factors, prompting immediate repairs and safety inspections.