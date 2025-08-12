Rajasthan Tragedy: Husband's Sinister Plot in Wife's Murder

A chilling crime unfolded in Rajasthan's Kishangarh, as a man was arrested after allegedly killing his wife and blaming it on robbers. Rohit Saini, 35, initially claimed his wife Sanju was attacked by unidentified individuals, but police investigations soon revealed a darker truth.

According to authorities, Saini plotted the murder due to an extramarital affair. He involved two accomplices in the scheme, orchestrating the crime to take place as the couple returned from his in-laws' residence. At a secluded spot, the three executed their plan by killing Sanju and taking her valuables to stage a robbery.

The investigation led to the arrest of Saini, his accomplice, and the detention of a minor. The police exposed Saini's fabricated statements and clarified the crime's true motives, painting a grim picture of betrayal and deceit.