EU Condemns Killing of Journalists Amid Gaza Conflict

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. She called for clear evidence of allegations that the group was affiliated with Hamas terrorists, stressing the importance of rule of law and journalist safety.

Updated: 12-08-2025 00:33 IST
The European Union's chief of foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, has expressed strong condemnation following the deaths of five Al Jazeera journalists. These journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Among the deceased was Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al Sharif, a significant figure within the community.

Kallas noted Israel's claims that the targets were associated with Hamas terrorists. However, she emphasized the necessity for Israel to provide clear and concrete evidence to support these allegations. Ensuring the rule of law and preventing further targeting of journalists are essential, she insisted, to maintain journalistic integrity.

Additionally, Kallas expressed an urgent need for Israel to facilitate more aid trucks into Gaza and ensure a more efficient distribution of humanitarian supplies to affected areas. This call to action highlights the ongoing severe humanitarian situation in the region.

