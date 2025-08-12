Left Menu

Trump's Last-Minute Tariff Truce with China: A 90-Day Extension

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend a tariff truce with China by 90 days, preventing a steep rise in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Discussions between the two nations continue as both sides work towards resolving longstanding trade issues.

Updated: 12-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a last-minute move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting a 90-day extension to the current tariff truce with China. This decision halted a rapid spike in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which were set to increase dramatically.

The tariff truce, initially agreed upon to provide room for further negotiations, has been extended to avoid a potential trade embargo. The decision reflects ongoing efforts by Washington and Beijing to reach a comprehensive trade agreement.

As talks continue, both sides aim to resolve several key trade issues, including increased purchases of U.S. soybeans by China and concerns over export controls. Discussions are expected to progress into the fall, with a potential framework deal on the horizon.

