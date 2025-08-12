Trump's Last-Minute Tariff Truce with China: A 90-Day Extension

In a last-minute move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting a 90-day extension to the current tariff truce with China. This decision halted a rapid spike in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, which were set to increase dramatically.

The tariff truce, initially agreed upon to provide room for further negotiations, has been extended to avoid a potential trade embargo. The decision reflects ongoing efforts by Washington and Beijing to reach a comprehensive trade agreement.

As talks continue, both sides aim to resolve several key trade issues, including increased purchases of U.S. soybeans by China and concerns over export controls. Discussions are expected to progress into the fall, with a potential framework deal on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)