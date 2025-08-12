Troop Deployment on Trial: Trump, California, and Military Use in Civil Law Enforcement

Two military officials testified on Monday in a landmark trial regarding President Donald Trump's authority to deploy troops for policing on U.S. streets, despite intelligence suggesting minimal threats. The trial, directed by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, examines if the government breached a 19th-century law prohibiting military engagement in civil law enforcement. California argues that Trump's June troop deployment exceeded his powers.

In response to mass immigration raids and unrest, Trump dispatched 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles, contrary to Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom's stance. The administration insists these forces protected federal sites, denying involvement in civil enforcement. U.S. Army Major General Scott Sherman confirmed low-risk assessments for federal properties, challenging the necessity of military deployment.

Amid testimonies of increased tension and violent protests, California Attorney General Rob Bonta accuses the federal deployment of being politically motivated and unprecedented. Seeking judicial intervention, California aims to regain control over its National Guard forces, emphasizing the legal boundaries of military involvement in domestic law enforcement operations.

