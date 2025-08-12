Left Menu

Swift Heist: Robbers Make Off with Rs 14 Crore Gold in 18 Minutes

A group of five robbers executed a rapid heist at a small finance bank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, stealing 14.8 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash. The bank was unguarded due to festive season preparations, and the robbers fled on motorcycles within 18 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:23 IST
Swift Heist: Robbers Make Off with Rs 14 Crore Gold in 18 Minutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a meticulously executed operation, five helmet-clad robbers carried out a breathtaking daylight heist, seizing 14.8 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from a small finance bank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, according to local police reports.

The robbery occurred at the bank's Khitola branch, which lacked security personnel, as it opened early for the festive season. Despite the absence of visible weaponry, the robbers managed to execute their plan in merely 18 minutes before fleeing on motorcycles.

The incident highlights significant security lapses, as law enforcement officials noted the bank's delayed alert to the authorities, allowing the robbers to escape unchallenged. Efforts to capture the culprits are underway, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage for leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025