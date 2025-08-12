Swift Heist: Robbers Make Off with Rs 14 Crore Gold in 18 Minutes
A group of five robbers executed a rapid heist at a small finance bank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, stealing 14.8 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash. The bank was unguarded due to festive season preparations, and the robbers fled on motorcycles within 18 minutes.
In a meticulously executed operation, five helmet-clad robbers carried out a breathtaking daylight heist, seizing 14.8 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from a small finance bank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, according to local police reports.
The robbery occurred at the bank's Khitola branch, which lacked security personnel, as it opened early for the festive season. Despite the absence of visible weaponry, the robbers managed to execute their plan in merely 18 minutes before fleeing on motorcycles.
The incident highlights significant security lapses, as law enforcement officials noted the bank's delayed alert to the authorities, allowing the robbers to escape unchallenged. Efforts to capture the culprits are underway, with police scrutinizing CCTV footage for leads.
