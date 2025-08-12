Shocking Assault Video Sparks Police Intervention in Nagpur

A disturbing video of a domestic altercation in Nagpur has made waves on social media, leading to swift action by local police. The footage captures a young man violently attacking his father in front of his mother, inciting public outrage.

Although the victim did not press charges, police managed to track down the perpetrator who resides in Shanti Nagar. Upon contact, the father, allegedly experiencing such violence for the first time, declined to lodge a formal complaint.

The mother, viewing the incident as a personal 'family matter', questioned police involvement. Despite this, officers issued a strong warning to the son, emphasizing that abuse towards parents will not be tolerated, and counselled him on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)