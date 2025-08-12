Left Menu

Shocking Assault Video Sparks Police Intervention in Nagpur

A viral video showing a young man assaulting his father over a 'family matter' in Nagpur prompted police to identify and counsel him. Despite no formal complaint, authorities traced the incident to a Shanti Nagar home. The man's mother deemed it a personal issue, but police issued a stern warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing video of a domestic altercation in Nagpur has made waves on social media, leading to swift action by local police. The footage captures a young man violently attacking his father in front of his mother, inciting public outrage.

Although the victim did not press charges, police managed to track down the perpetrator who resides in Shanti Nagar. Upon contact, the father, allegedly experiencing such violence for the first time, declined to lodge a formal complaint.

The mother, viewing the incident as a personal 'family matter', questioned police involvement. Despite this, officers issued a strong warning to the son, emphasizing that abuse towards parents will not be tolerated, and counselled him on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

