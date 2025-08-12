Regulatory Systems Bill Targets Efficiency, Safety, and Stronger Protections

The Government has taken a step toward streamlining laws administered by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), with the passing of the first reading of the Regulatory Systems (Internal Affairs) Amendment Bill in Parliament. The Bill, introduced by Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden, proposes a suite of targeted amendments to improve efficiency, modernise processes, and enhance protections in key areas overseen by the department.

Minister van Velden welcomed the milestone, emphasising that the legislation is part of her broader goal to boost the DIA’s operational efficiency. “One of my priorities for the Internal Affairs portfolio is to improve the efficiency of the Department, and this Bill makes a suite of minor changes to deliver that,” she said. The Bill will now move to the Governance and Administration Select Committee, where it will be open for public submissions over the next six months.

Amendments Across 23 Acts

The Bill proposes changes to 23 separate Acts, reflecting the diverse responsibilities of the DIA. Key measures include:

Raising the minimum age for Lotto sales to 18 for all products, aligning with wider efforts to reduce youth exposure to gambling.

Cancelling compromised passports , enabling the government to act swiftly when personal data security is at risk.

Streamlining the RealMe verification service process , making it simpler for organisations to access and offer trusted digital identity solutions.

Limiting individual donations to fertility clinics , helping to prevent situations where a single donor’s genetic material is used excessively.

Delegation powers for the Classification Office, allowing the Chief and Deputy Chief Censor to delegate duties and improve efficiency in classifying films, games, and publications.

Stronger Digital Safety Protections

One of the more high-profile provisions in the Bill strengthens the DIA’s ability to share information with international law enforcement agencies to combat the spread of objectionable online material — in particular, child sexual abuse content. Minister van Velden said this was vital to bolstering the work of the Department’s Digital Safety team. “They work hard to take down this horrific content, and I am pleased to be able to support their efforts through this change.”

Public Engagement Encouraged

The Select Committee process will run for six months, providing individuals, organisations, and stakeholders the opportunity to present feedback and suggest refinements. Submissions can be made through the official Parliamentary process, with the Government encouraging public participation to ensure the legislation meets both operational needs and community expectations.

The Regulatory Systems Amendment Bill is part of a broader government programme to regularly review and update legislation, ensuring that it remains relevant, effective, and fit for purpose in a fast-changing environment.