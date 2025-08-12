Regional Push for Rohingya Peace: Malaysia, Bangladesh Lead Delegation to Myanmar

Malaysia and Bangladesh are collaborating with regional partners to send a joint delegation to Myanmar in a bid to advocate for peace and provide humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Tuesday. The initiative aims to address the plight of more than a million Rohingya currently sheltered in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.

Anwar's announcement coincided with the visit of Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia. Anwar highlighted the dual priorities of securing peace in Myanmar and delivering urgent humanitarian assistance, particularly for the Rohingya refugees and victims of recent earthquakes.

The mission, which will be coordinated by Malaysia's foreign minister and supported by Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, comes amid escalating violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state. As part of Yunus's visit, Malaysia and Bangladesh also signed agreements to boost defense and LNG infrastructure cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)