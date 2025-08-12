Regional Push for Rohingya Peace: Malaysia, Bangladesh Lead Delegation to Myanmar
Malaysia and Bangladesh, joined by regional partners, will send a joint delegation to Myanmar to advocate for peace and humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugees. The move was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a joint briefing with Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus in Malaysia.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Malaysia and Bangladesh are collaborating with regional partners to send a joint delegation to Myanmar in a bid to advocate for peace and provide humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Tuesday. The initiative aims to address the plight of more than a million Rohingya currently sheltered in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp.
Anwar's announcement coincided with the visit of Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia. Anwar highlighted the dual priorities of securing peace in Myanmar and delivering urgent humanitarian assistance, particularly for the Rohingya refugees and victims of recent earthquakes.
The mission, which will be coordinated by Malaysia's foreign minister and supported by Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, comes amid escalating violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state. As part of Yunus's visit, Malaysia and Bangladesh also signed agreements to boost defense and LNG infrastructure cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Diplomatic Push: Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute Talks in Malaysia
Crisis Talks in Malaysia: Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes Escalate
Bangladesh Launches Inquiry After Tragic Air Force Jet Crash
Bangladesh Launches In-Depth Probe into Deadly Jet Crash
Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim says Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an ''immediate and unconditional'' ceasefire, reports AP.