Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Immediate Release of Overdue Prisoners

The Supreme Court has mandated the release of prisoners who have completed their sentences but remain incarcerated. This directive highlights the case of Sukhdev Yadav, who served 20 years for the Nitish Katara murder. States must ensure no convict is held beyond their sentence without further charges pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:25 IST
Supreme Court Urges Immediate Release of Overdue Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over prisoners who are still in jail despite completing their sentences. On Tuesday, the court ordered the immediate release of such individuals across all states and union territories.

A bench, consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, issued this directive while ordering the release of Sukhdev Yadav in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav had completed his 20-year sentence in March this year, without the option of remission.

The directive mandates the Home Secretaries of all states and UTs to circulate this order and ensure no convict remains behind bars beyond their sentence unless involved in other cases. This action follows Yadav's petition against a High Court decision denying his furlough request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025