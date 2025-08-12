Supreme Court Urges Immediate Release of Overdue Prisoners

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over prisoners who are still in jail despite completing their sentences. On Tuesday, the court ordered the immediate release of such individuals across all states and union territories.

A bench, consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, issued this directive while ordering the release of Sukhdev Yadav in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav had completed his 20-year sentence in March this year, without the option of remission.

The directive mandates the Home Secretaries of all states and UTs to circulate this order and ensure no convict remains behind bars beyond their sentence unless involved in other cases. This action follows Yadav's petition against a High Court decision denying his furlough request.

