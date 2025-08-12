High-Profile Legal Drama: South Korea's Former First Lady Faces Arrest

In a high-stakes legal confrontation, South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, attended a five-hour court hearing on Tuesday concerning prosecution allegations of graft. A decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant is pending, as the charges could lead to a significant legal precedent.

The charges against Kim are serious, including stock fraud, bribery, and illegal influence peddling, reportedly involving key business and religious figures. Prosecutors argue for her arrest, fearing the potential destruction of evidence and obstruction of the ongoing investigation.

Kim's situation escalated after accusations that she wore a costly Van Cleef pendant at a NATO summit, which wasn't disclosed as required by law. Meanwhile, her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently detained, is on trial for insurrection—a charge carrying severe implications, including life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)