Supreme Court's Crucial Inquiry: Justice Kumar and the Case Against Justice Varma

Supreme Court's Justice Aravind Kumar has been chosen to serve on a three-member panel probing misconduct allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, reflecting a key moment in maintaining judicial accountability.

The Lok Sabha Speaker admitted a removal notice for Justice Varma amidst serious charges, appointing Kumar alongside two esteemed colleagues in an inquiry initiated to uphold the judiciary's integrity.

Justice Kumar brings extensive experience since enrolling as an advocate in 1987, having served as the Gujarat High Court's chief justice and played pivotal roles in the Karnataka judiciary.

