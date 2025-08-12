Supreme Court's Crucial Inquiry: Justice Kumar and the Case Against Justice Varma
Justice Aravind Kumar, appointed as part of a three-member committee to investigate charges against High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, has served in various judicial capacities for over 16 years. The inquiry, mandated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, follows allegations including misconduct related to a cash discovery incident.
Supreme Court's Justice Aravind Kumar has been chosen to serve on a three-member panel probing misconduct allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, reflecting a key moment in maintaining judicial accountability.
The Lok Sabha Speaker admitted a removal notice for Justice Varma amidst serious charges, appointing Kumar alongside two esteemed colleagues in an inquiry initiated to uphold the judiciary's integrity.
Justice Kumar brings extensive experience since enrolling as an advocate in 1987, having served as the Gujarat High Court's chief justice and played pivotal roles in the Karnataka judiciary.
