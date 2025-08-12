The Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unveiling a Multi-Crore Controversy

The alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has reached new heights with a chargesheet implicating former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh police have accused Reddy of overseeing meetings in 2019 to discuss a new liquor policy, purportedly benefiting APSBCL, a government entity running liquor outlets.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which filed a supplementary 124-page chargesheet, highlights a pattern of systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile individuals such as office boys. This operation, amounting to Rs 50-Rs 60 crore per month, did not name Reddy directly as an accused, and YSRCP leaders claim the allegations are fabricated.

Further scrutiny from the federal Enforcement Directorate involves probing into money laundering under PMLA sections. Ongoing investigations reveal policy violations in hiring KPMG Advisory Services as consultants without tenders, masking flawed excise modifications. The arrest of multiple individuals, including YSRCP's PV Midhun Reddy, signifies the case's expansive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)