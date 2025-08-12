Left Menu

The Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unveiling a Multi-Crore Controversy

A chargesheet by Andhra Pradesh police unveils a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam implicating former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations include systemic laundering, appointment irregularities, and policy flaws. The investigation by SIT and Enforcement Directorate reveals structured money laundering and violations in excise policy modifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:58 IST
The alleged Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh has reached new heights with a chargesheet implicating former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh police have accused Reddy of overseeing meetings in 2019 to discuss a new liquor policy, purportedly benefiting APSBCL, a government entity running liquor outlets.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which filed a supplementary 124-page chargesheet, highlights a pattern of systematic laundering of kickbacks through low-profile individuals such as office boys. This operation, amounting to Rs 50-Rs 60 crore per month, did not name Reddy directly as an accused, and YSRCP leaders claim the allegations are fabricated.

Further scrutiny from the federal Enforcement Directorate involves probing into money laundering under PMLA sections. Ongoing investigations reveal policy violations in hiring KPMG Advisory Services as consultants without tenders, masking flawed excise modifications. The arrest of multiple individuals, including YSRCP's PV Midhun Reddy, signifies the case's expansive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

