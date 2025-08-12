Russian forces have executed a strategic advance into eastern Ukraine, specifically targeting the coal mining town of Dobropillia. This unexpected maneuver seems designed to pressure Kyiv into ceding territory as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for crucial talks.

According to Ukraine's DeepState war map, Russian units have moved northward by at least 10 kilometers in recent days, focusing on the Donetsk region. As they infiltrate gaps in Ukraine's defense, their aim is to encircle Ukrainian territories such as Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk. Despite Moscow's silence on the advance, Ukrainian spokesperson Viktor Trehubov describes the infiltrations as sparse.

Military analyst Pasi Paroinen reports rapid escalation, with Russian forces penetrating as deep as 17 kilometers past Ukrainian lines. The development serves as leverage for possible concessions in upcoming negotiations, amid concerns about Ukraine's stretched manpower. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy remains firm against territory concessions, demanding a just peace deal.

