Parolee Denied Bail in Fraud Case Involving Impersonation of Former Hawks Head

The Hatfield Magistrate’s Court has refused bail to Thabo Enoch Theletsane, a parolee facing fraud charges and allegations of impersonating former Hawks Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya in an elaborate scam targeting unsuspecting victims.

Theletsane, who was on parole after serving time for a previous fraud conviction, is accused of orchestrating a scheme in which he allegedly contacted a businessman via WhatsApp using Lebeya’s profile picture.

The Alleged Scam

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Theletsane allegedly told the businessman that his phone had been hacked and that he would be contacted by a certain "Mr. Mokoena", who he claimed was a police officer from the cybercrime unit.

Posing as this fictitious "Mr. Mokoena", Theletsane allegedly offered to “clean” the businessman’s phone and requested a list of frequently used contacts. After obtaining the information, he allegedly attempted to persuade the businessman to pay for a hard drive to store his data—a payment the businessman ultimately refused to make.

The NPA says Theletsane then allegedly contacted another person using the numbers obtained from the first businessman. This second complainant was told their phone had been hacked and was asked to pay R50 000 for a hard drive to store their information. The payment was made, but the victim later realized they had been defrauded.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Both victims reported the matter to the police on 1 November 2024. Following an investigation, Theletsane was arrested in May 2025.

During his bail application, Theletsane cited personal circumstances, stating he is a father of seven children with another on the way and needed to provide for his family.

State’s Opposition to Bail

Prosecutor Dikeledi Moganyaka opposed the bail application, submitting an affidavit from Investigating Officer Mpho Phantinah Dlamini. The affidavit alleged that Theletsane:

Provided a false address during the investigation.

Has two previous convictions for fraud and forgery dating back to 2020.

Is likely to reoffend if granted bail.

The State argued that the accused’s criminal history and conduct after being released on parole demonstrated a pattern of fraudulent behavior.

Court’s Ruling

In its judgment, the court agreed with the prosecution’s assessment, finding that Theletsane had shown a clear propensity to commit crime. The magistrate noted that the current offences were allegedly committed just days after his release on parole, raising serious concerns about public safety and the integrity of the judicial process.

The court also dismissed Theletsane’s claims about the parole board as unsubstantiated and concluded that releasing him would not be in the interest of justice.

Next Steps

The matter has been postponed to September for further proceedings, with Theletsane remaining in custody until his next court appearance.

The case underscores the dangers of digital impersonation fraud, where criminals use the identities of high-profile figures to gain trust and exploit victims—highlighting the need for vigilance when dealing with unsolicited messages and payment requests.