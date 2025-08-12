Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Deepens: Allegations Against Former Chief Minister

The Andhra Pradesh police's chargesheet in the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam implicates former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a meeting discussing a new liquor policy. Despite allegations of kickbacks and money laundering, Jagan is not explicitly named as an accused. The SIT and ED continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new chargesheet from Andhra Pradesh police implicates former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the sprawling Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam. The July 2019 meeting he chaired allegedly set the stage for the government's mishandling of the liquor policy under APSBCL.

The investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) unveiled systematic laundering of kickbacks, attributing the illicit flow of money through low-profile individuals. Despite YS Jagan Mohan Reddy being mentioned as a beneficiary of substantial monthly kickbacks, the chargesheet does not list him as an accused.

The inquiry also highlights KPMG's questionable involvement to legitimize a dubious excise policy change. With the Enforcement Directorate stepping in under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the case promises further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

