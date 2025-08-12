Russian Forces Make Headway in Eastern Ukraine Amid High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks

Russian forces executed a significant advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, potentially aiming to influence imminent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The authoritative DeepState war map indicated a 10 km northward push, highlighting Moscow's goal of securing the Donetsk region.

This advance ranks as one of the year's most striking. Russian troops progressed near frontline villages, exploiting gaps in Ukrainian defense to consolidate strength for further advances, according to DeepState's Telegram channel. Ukrainian top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered reinforcements to counter infiltration.

Trump and Putin are set to discuss a possible deal in Alaska. Media reports suggest Putin demands Ukraine relinquish parts of Donetsk. Ukrainian officials remain focused on defending against Russian advances, despite claims of high losses among Russian attackers. The situation echoes historic Russian strategies to enhance negotiation leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)