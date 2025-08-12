Left Menu

Reopening of Sarla Bhat Murder Case: Justice Sought for Kashmiri Pandit Victim

The State Investigation Agency has reopened the case of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman, murdered 35 years ago. Recent raids targeting former JKLF members in central Kashmir aim to uncover evidence to resolve her murder during the violence that drove Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:18 IST
Reopening of Sarla Bhat Murder Case: Justice Sought for Kashmiri Pandit Victim
Woman
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has revived the case of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman who was murdered 35 years ago during the surge of militancy in the Valley. On Tuesday, raids were carried out across eight locations in central Kashmir, targeting former members of the banned terrorist group JKLF.

Bhat, who worked as a nurse, vanished from her hostel at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in 1990, only to be discovered dead in downtown Srinagar. The investigation, now under the purview of SIA, led to searches at the residences of individuals formerly affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

Among those whose properties were searched was Peer Noorul Haq Shah, alias Air Marshal, a former JKLF leader. The SIA's strategic searches have reportedly yielded incriminating evidence potentially instrumental in unraveling the terrorist plot, thus paving the way for justice for Bhat's family. Formed in 2021, the SIA aims to expedite terror-related investigations and prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025