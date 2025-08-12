Supreme Court Stresses Importance of Justice in Post-Divorce Legal Proceedings

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized that continuing criminal proceedings against family members following a couple's divorce serves no legitimate purpose. The judgment quashed an FIR implicating a father-in-law under various dowry-related charges.

The court underscored that invoking Article 142 is critical in ensuring justice in such sensitive matters, especially when allegations lack specificity. It highlighted the burden on the judicial system when handling disputes that no longer hold relevance.

The decision emerged from an appeal involving a man challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's refusal to dismiss an FIR lodged by his daughter-in-law. The estranged couple had been legally separated since 2021, each leading separate lives.

