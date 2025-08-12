Strategic Summit: Strengthening Alliances and Economic Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump will convene for their first summit on August 25 in Washington. This meeting is slated to address the fortification of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and strategies for economic security amid global trading shifts spurred by Trump's tariffs.

A significant agenda point for the summit will be the development of a comprehensive strategic alliance, adapting to the evolving international security and economic environment. Discussions will encompass advancing cooperative efforts in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors and shipbuilding, as well as in critical minerals and technology.

While a trade deal has been reached, imposing a 15% import duty on South Korean goods, unresolved topics remain, inviting further diplomatic engagement. Defense costs, corporate investments, and non-tariff barriers are anticipated to be key negotiation points, with defense spending expected to emerge as a pivotal issue.

