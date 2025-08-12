Left Menu

Massive Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Hyderabad Airport

A woman was arrested at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after authorities seized 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 13.3 crore. Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI conducted a detailed search, uncovering the substance in the passenger's luggage. The case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST
Massive Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Hyderabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, a woman was apprehended at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after authorities uncovered 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 13.3 crore, in her luggage. The seizure, conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), was confirmed on Tuesday.

DRI officers from the Hyderabad Zonal Unit acted on intelligence reports, intercepting the Indian passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on August 11. A thorough inspection of her check-in baggage revealed 20 packets of a greenish lumpy substance, later identified through field testing as cannabis, specifically hydroponic ganja.

The woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is currently in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities delve deeper into the origins and intended distribution of the confiscated drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025