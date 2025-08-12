Massive Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Hyderabad Airport

In a significant drug bust, a woman was apprehended at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after authorities uncovered 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 13.3 crore, in her luggage. The seizure, conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), was confirmed on Tuesday.

DRI officers from the Hyderabad Zonal Unit acted on intelligence reports, intercepting the Indian passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on August 11. A thorough inspection of her check-in baggage revealed 20 packets of a greenish lumpy substance, later identified through field testing as cannabis, specifically hydroponic ganja.

The woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and is currently in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities delve deeper into the origins and intended distribution of the confiscated drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)